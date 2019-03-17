|
On March 15, 2019, Evelyn Karas beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Thelma (nee Boyadzis) Karas; dear sister of the late Joyce Melonas (late husband George), the late Michael Karas (surviving wife Annette), the late James Karas (late wife Debbie), and the late Martha Constantinides (late husband Nick); also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, March 17th from 2 to 7 PM where a Trisagion Service will be held at 6:00 PM. Miss Karas will lie-in-state at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, on Monday, March 18th from 9:30 to 10 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation; 24 W. Preston St.; Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019