Evelyn Karten (nee Lefkowitz) originally of Brooklyn, NY, and later of Baltimore, MD, and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. She is survived by her children Andrew (Karen) Karten of Fruitland, MD, Stacy (Nancy) Karten of Owings Mills, MD, and Sandy Parish of Cherry Hill, NJ, and by her grandchildren Benjamin Karten, Ryan Karten, Laurie Parish Bergstein (Lance), Adam Parish, Brandon Parish, Lisa Shafii (Camran) and Rebecca Karten, and by her great-grandchildren Ava & Alex Shafii . She was predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Lena Lefkowitz & her loving husband Irv Karten.
Evelyn had been a long standing & active member of Liberty Jewish Center (Anshe Emunah Aitz Chaim) first on Liberty Heights Ave, then Church Lane & finally in Jones Valley. She then became an active member of Temple Beth Kodesh in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Evelyn was a long time volunteer for the Florida Board of Elections & volunteered her time leading Friday night Shabbat services at a local nursing home.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Baltimore Jewish Family Services, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21215