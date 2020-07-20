1/1
Evelyn Karten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Karten (nee Lefkowitz) originally of Brooklyn, NY, and later of Baltimore, MD, and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. She is survived by her children Andrew (Karen) Karten of Fruitland, MD, Stacy (Nancy) Karten of Owings Mills, MD, and Sandy Parish of Cherry Hill, NJ, and by her grandchildren Benjamin Karten, Ryan Karten, Laurie Parish Bergstein (Lance), Adam Parish, Brandon Parish, Lisa Shafii (Camran) and Rebecca Karten, and by her great-grandchildren Ava & Alex Shafii . She was predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Lena Lefkowitz & her loving husband Irv Karten.

Evelyn had been a long standing & active member of Liberty Jewish Center (Anshe Emunah Aitz Chaim) first on Liberty Heights Ave, then Church Lane & finally in Jones Valley. She then became an active member of Temple Beth Kodesh in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Evelyn was a long time volunteer for the Florida Board of Elections & volunteered her time leading Friday night Shabbat services at a local nursing home.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Baltimore Jewish Family Services, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21215

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved