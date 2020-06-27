Evelyn M. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 23, 2020 Evelyn M. Brown (nee Marinacci); beloved wife of 70 years to Robert J. "Bill" Brown, Sr.; loving mother of Robert J. Brown, Jr. (Kitty), Stephen Clark Brown, Susan P. D'Ambrosio (Marcellino), Martha Brown Lindenkohl (Scott) and David J. Brown (Amy). Also lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, June 28, 2-4pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, June 29 at 11am. Interment Private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Evelyn's name to Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved