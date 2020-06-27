On June 23, 2020 Evelyn M. Brown (nee Marinacci); beloved wife of 70 years to Robert J. "Bill" Brown, Sr.; loving mother of Robert J. Brown, Jr. (Kitty), Stephen Clark Brown, Susan P. D'Ambrosio (Marcellino), Martha Brown Lindenkohl (Scott) and David J. Brown (Amy). Also lovingly survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, June 28, 2-4pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, June 29 at 11am. Interment Private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Evelyn's name to Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. A guest book is available at



