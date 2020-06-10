Evelyn M. Zacker, 84 passed away on June 6, 2020; loving wife of Stanley Zacker for 64yrs.; beloved mother of Karen Scharfenberg and her husband Georg, Lora Morris and her husband Michael, and Janice Zacker; dear sister of Rosalie Danek and her husband Richard, Louis Jasper and his wife Sonja, Robert Jasper and his wife Julia, Dianne Masterson, Marie Hahn and her husband Joseph, Doris Ann Harris; Cherished grandmother of Stanton Zacker and his wife Suzy, Gabriela Wood and her husband Andrew and Eric Scharfenberg and great grandmother of Adrianna Zacker and Madison Wood; also survived by nieces, nephews, and Cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, June 15 from 12 to 2 pm at which time a funeral service will be celebrated 2PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed in Mrs. Zacker's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 and/or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Ct., Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.