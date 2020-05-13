Evelyn Mae Kinder
1938 - 2020
Evelyn Mae Kinder, age 81 years of Churchville, MD died at the Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Forest Hill, MD at 2:12 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Homer Ray Kinder.

Mrs. Kinder was born on August 15, 1938 in Hydes, MD one of four daughters of the late John Robert and Sophie Cecelia (Mast) Blickenstaff. A seamstress, she was employed initially with the Bata Shoe Co., later with Gleneagles in Bel Air and retired from the D & D Sewing Company in Delta, PA.

Mrs. Kinder was a very handy woman who could fix just about anything and usually did. Creatively, she enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She attended church at Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, Darlington, MD.

Mrs. Kinder is survived by five children: Deborah L. Bandy of Aberdeen, MD; Johnnie R. Kinder of Ocean City, MD; R. Keith Kinder of Street, MD; Robert W. Kinder of Street, MD; Walter C. Kinder of Bel Air, MD.

She is also survived by: eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her three sisters; Annie Marie Stevens, Helen Agnes Frank and Linda Hope Klock.

Services will be private. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915


Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
