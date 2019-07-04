|
|
Evelyn M. Elgert, 95, (nee Shock) of Timonium; peacefully passed away on July 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Elgert, Jr.; loving and proud mother of John A. and his wife Julia and Barclay J. Elgert and the late Linda M. Schurr and her late husband Dale; devoted sister of the late John B. Shock, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, David, Lori, J.B. and Carrie; loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Ethan, Jackson, William, Elizabeth, and Leo.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, July 8 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Evelyn's memory to Timonium United Methodist Church, at the above address. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019