Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Timonium United Methodist Church
2300 Pot Spring Road
Timonium, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Elgert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie Elgert


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Marie Elgert Notice
Evelyn M. Elgert, 95, (nee Shock) of Timonium; peacefully passed away on July 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Elgert, Jr.; loving and proud mother of John A. and his wife Julia and Barclay J. Elgert and the late Linda M. Schurr and her late husband Dale; devoted sister of the late John B. Shock, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Jennifer, David, Lori, J.B. and Carrie; loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Ethan, Jackson, William, Elizabeth, and Leo.

The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, July 8 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Evelyn's memory to Timonium United Methodist Church, at the above address. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now