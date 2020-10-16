1/1
Evelyn Marie Ziegler
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Marie Ziegler (Zeka), of Ellicott City, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 93. Evelyn was born July 12, 1927 in Sharon, PA, the daughter of Alexander and Susanna Skourn Zeka. She was Salutatorian in the Sharon High School Class of 1945. She completed secretarial training at the Youngstown Business College. She worked as a legal secretary, bank teller, and as the secretary for a railroad construction company. She had a passion for arts and crafts and owned E Z Crafts and later E Z Designs. She was proud to be a successful small business owner. Evelyn was active as a volunteer including girl scouts, boy scouts, 4-H, PTA, Republican Women, and she served as an election judge. She held many volunteer leadership positions including past Regent of Court Howard Catholic Daughters, President of Howard County Homemakers and a state officer of Maryland FCE. Evelyn enjoyed reading, traveling, playing bridge, and attending dances. She loved spending time with family, especially around the holidays. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph. They married in 1956 in Pennsylvania and relocated to Ellicott City, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, infant Caroline Susan Zeka and Amelia Jane Fedoko. She is survived by her son, Don and daughter-in-law Peggi; daughter, Sue Ziegler, and daughter, Brenda and son-in-law Walt Clyde; and five grandchildren: John and wife Jessica, Colleen and husband Rob, Jason, Thomas and fiancé Emma, and Chris.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Sunday, 2pm-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, 10:30am at the Church of the Resurrection. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Interment
Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved