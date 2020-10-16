Evelyn Marie Ziegler (Zeka), of Ellicott City, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 93. Evelyn was born July 12, 1927 in Sharon, PA, the daughter of Alexander and Susanna Skourn Zeka. She was Salutatorian in the Sharon High School Class of 1945. She completed secretarial training at the Youngstown Business College. She worked as a legal secretary, bank teller, and as the secretary for a railroad construction company. She had a passion for arts and crafts and owned E Z Crafts and later E Z Designs. She was proud to be a successful small business owner. Evelyn was active as a volunteer including girl scouts, boy scouts, 4-H, PTA, Republican Women, and she served as an election judge. She held many volunteer leadership positions including past Regent of Court Howard Catholic Daughters, President of Howard County Homemakers and a state officer of Maryland FCE. Evelyn enjoyed reading, traveling, playing bridge, and attending dances. She loved spending time with family, especially around the holidays. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph. They married in 1956 in Pennsylvania and relocated to Ellicott City, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, infant Caroline Susan Zeka and Amelia Jane Fedoko. She is survived by her son, Don and daughter-in-law Peggi; daughter, Sue Ziegler, and daughter, Brenda and son-in-law Walt Clyde; and five grandchildren: John and wife Jessica, Colleen and husband Rob, Jason, Thomas and fiancé Emma, and Chris.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Sunday, 2pm-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, 10:30am at the Church of the Resurrection. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com