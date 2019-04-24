On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Evelyn Bartman McKeithan of Glen Arm, MD passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years. Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband, Willing Worth McKeithan, sister Betty Brunnhoeffer, sister in law Linda McKeithan, her daughter Loretta McKeithan; son William McKeithan and wife Sara; granddaughter April Freitag and husband Chad; grandson David Fitzell and wife Megan; grandson Russell Fitzell and wife Jessica, as well as her beloved grandchildren Collin Fitzell, Hunter Freitag, Brooks Freitag and Isabella Fitzell. She will also be forever missed by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Evelyn was loved dearly and she touched so many lives! The family invites friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday, April 25th from 5-7pm as well as Friday, April 26th from 1-3pm and 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27th at St John's Lutheran Church of Sweet Air. Viewing at 10:30am and the service will begin at 11am immediately followed by interment and celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name at St John's Lutheran Church of Sweet Air. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary