Evelyn Michel, of Pikesville, MD, died on April 16th, 2020 at the age of 85. She couldn't wait until her daughters arrived to be with her, because she had a better place to be – back with Big Al, with whom she enjoyed nearly 61 lovingly codependent years of marriage.
Evelyn (Evie, Bubbie, Ev, Evelina) was born on February 2nd 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. She was an only child who spent her formative years sitting on a cushion as not to get her dress dirty. She was tall and elegant from a very young age and remained so until her death. Evelyn was the daughter of Murray and Rose Charney. Murray managed the Maple Manufacturing plant in Philadelphia, and Rose played rummy and created amazing knitwear, including numerous evening gowns that Evelyn wore throughout most of her life. She met a dashingly handsome soldier, Brooklyn-bred Allen Michel (the aforementioned Big Al) at a USO dance in Philadephia. Evelyn loved to tell the story of their engagement, when Al approached her one day and said, "I might as well tell you I'm getting married." In true Evie sardonic style she replied, "oh--anyone I know?" Luckily she stuck around to hear the end of the story, because the beautiful bride he was talking about was not the dreaded rival "Miss Bedroom Slippers" but her. They married in 1956, and after a few years of living in "a fourth-floor walkup with no heat after 9", Evelyn and Allen relocated from New York to Baltimore so Allen could start his career in Electrical Engineering at Bethlehem Steel.
Together, Evelyn and Allen had two daughters – Nina and Carin. The Michels had a wonderful, traditional family life, spending summers at the Sparrows Point Country Club pool, taking road trips in the station wagon, enjoying extended family get togethers, and having dinner together every night. Nina and Carin still sometimes wonder how they hit the jackpot of having such amazing parents. Evelyn had a lifelong love of dance, specifically ballet, even dancing with the Philadelphia Opera Ballet in her youth, though she mostly played male roles because she was so tall. She passed on her love of dance to her daughter Nina (who became quite good) and to Al (who learned some moves to better accompany his beautiful wife as they lit up countless dance floors.) She also loved theatre, PBS dramas and all of the arts. She participated in, attended and supported social justice and arts endeavors throughout her life. Al & Ev had a robust social life with many friends and memorable occasions. Both Al and Ev were incredibly smart and taught their daughters the importance of reading, studying, being financially savvy, not cheating in school, taking care of those around them, and staying connected with family. When the girls were old enough for her to go back to school, Evelyn decided to pursue a paralegal degree at then-Villa Julie College in Stevenson, MD. It was no surprise to anyone but Evelyn herself that she quickly established herself as one of the leading students in her program, graduating with honors and a stellar GPA. She excelled in college while helping the girls with countless term papers and history assignments. After graduation, she worked as a paralegal for more than 30 years. Evelyn was more than book smart. She was a huge consumer of information and data, staying up to date on world events and local happenings. She always had something to say (and was always the last to leave a party because she was still saying it.)
Evelyn endured many health struggles throughout her life. She won four separate battles with cancer, continued her passion for dancing despite a severe case of mostly untreated childhood scoliosis and other spinal issues, and cursed at the inhaler she used for late onset asthma. Her bouts with serious illness slowed her down only temporarily, and always resulted in her getting more daring as her life went on, never passing up an outing or adventure because she was too sick, too old, or too tired.
As Bubbie to Ren - 15, and Seamus - 8, Evelyn expanded her horizons even more, learning to love freestyle skiing, hockey, soccer, and legos. Her world was shattered in 2017, when Big Al took his leave of this earth. But while she yearned and mourned for him every day, she never stopped pushing through the obstacles around her. She continued to live her life until she died, and made the world a better place for having been here.
Evelyn is survived by her children Nina Michel and husband David Bittner; Carin Michel and husband Kevin McCance; her grandchildren Ren Bittner and Seamus McCance; and so many friends and extended family members who will all miss her dearly.
Services are private. The family will celebrate Evelyn's long and wonderful life with a memorial gathering when circumstances permit. Donations in memory of Evelyn can be made to: Gilchrist Hospice in Towson; PBS; , or any charity of your choosing that supports the humanitarian ideals Evelyn espoused.
