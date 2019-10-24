Home

Evelyn Miller Coulter

Evelyn Miller Coulter Notice
Evelyn passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Miller and the late Harry Coulter. She is survived by her son, Gregg Miller and wife Barbara, and daughter, Robin Hodges and husband, Dewey, and four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She had a long and happy life. Condolences can be made at Peacefulalternatives.com. Interment private at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
