On December 1, 2020, Evelyn (nee Noyes) Dorfler; beloved wife of the late Warren Leroy "Roy" Dorfler; devoted mother of Thomas Wayne Dorfler of Nellysford, VA, Ronald Noyes Dorfler of Virginia Becah, VA, and Darlene Ann Glaudemans and her husband Paul; loving grandmother of Michelle A. Sullivan and her husband Pete, Michael R. Dorfler and his wife Jodi, Timothy M. Glaudemans and his wife Sarah, Laura Alexina Glaudemans and Emily Marie Glaudemans. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held this week. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled after COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Drofler's name to the Loch Raven United Methodist Ch., or to mldfoundation.org