On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Evelyn (nee Frampton) Nichols age 69. Beloved wife of Firmadge K. Nichols, III; sister of Carol Nadeau and Sally Frampton.Friends may call at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 8 PM. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Please remember Evelyn with memorial contributions to All Shepherd Rescue, 5007 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
