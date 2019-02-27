|
|
On February 25, 2019 Evelyn R. McGreevy (nee Conrad) beloved wife of the late John M. McGreevy; devoted mother of Edward Joseph McGreevy, Kenneth James McGreevy and his wife Stacey; and the late John William and David Michael McGreevy; loving mom mom of Matthew John McGreevy.Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday from 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church 141 N. Hickory Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday at 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019