Evelyn Romaine Fishel
Evelyn Romaine Fishel, 94, of Havre de Grace, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jere B. Fishel. Born in York County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John C. and Nora (Routson) Measley. Evelyn had worked as a restaurant manager at the former Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Pikesville for 22 years retiring in October 1989. She resided in the New Freedom area until 1946, when she moved to the Baltimore area. A member of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Lutherville for over 60 years, she was active in their women's group. Surviving are four children, Rev. James L. Fishel, Nora Dolon, Susan Mack, and Robert Fishel; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Hampt; 2 sisters, Helen Dunnick and Thelma Tucker; and a brother, Harry Measley.

Viewing from 10 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second Street, New Freedom, Pa. There will be a graveside service at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks to keep everyone safe. Memorial contributions can be made to: Valley Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville, Md. 21093.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 22, 2020.
