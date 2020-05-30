Evelyn Schwartz
Evelyn Schwartz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 94. She is predeceased by her siblings, Dr. Jerome Schwartz and Shirley Schwartz; parents, Max L. and Doris Schwartz and niece, Bobbi Schwartz Attman. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Susan (Tom) Wells, David (Sue) Schwartz and Stuart (Marcy) Schwartz.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
