Evelyn C. Soto, 92, of Temple, TX, passed away at home Nov 16, from COPD.



Evelyn was born in Baltimore to Evelyn and Albert Marshall Jan 17, 1928. Evelyn attended Southern High School. Evelyn worked as Accts Pay. Mngr at M. Shaivitz & Sons.



Evelyn married Raymond Soto, Sr., April 1950, raising five children Eileen Gill, Robert Soto, Alice Betts, Edward Soto and James Soto. Evelyn, a member of Temple Post 1820, served as Dist President, St. Rep and Trustee She was known for giving speeches on Patriotism at schools. Evelyn chose cremation with remains for private service at final rest with parents at Balto Cemetery. Evelyn is survived by husband Raymond R. Soto, Sr., children Eileen, Alice, Edward, and James; brother A. Wayne Marshall and sister Dorothy Pierce. Also 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren Evelyn was preceded in death by son Robert, grandson Dominic, and great granddaughter Breanna. Celebrate Evelyn by donating to COPD Foundation.



