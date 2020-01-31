|
Evelyn "Lorell" Sheppard Thompson passed away on January 6, 2020 surrounded by loving family in Mesa, Arizona. Lorell was a strong woman of God who valued faith, family, friends, and flowers! She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.
Lorell was born July 20, 1932 to Mattie Irene Sheppard and William Frank Sheppard in Aldino, Maryland. The family moved to Aberdeen, Maryland in 1943. Lorell attended Aberdeen High School and graduated in 1949 where she played softball and was the star of her school basketball team! She next attended Towson State Teachers College and transferred to a business school in Baltimore. Lorell was a secretary at the Aberdeen Proving Ground where she met her husband, Allan Dale Thompson. They were married February 8, 1953 and subsequently had 3 children; Allan Dale, Jr., Jeffery Jay, and Karen Irene. Upon leaving the Army in 1955 the young family moved to Antioch, California, and then in 1963 they settled in New Brighton, Minnesota.
Allan, Lorell, and Karen moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1978 where Allan finished his career. They retired to Mesa, Arizona in 1994 where Lorell enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and she was an avid gardener and bridge player.
Lorell is survived by her brothers Frank Sheppard (Ella) from San Diego, CA; Dwight Sheppard from Conowingo, MD; sister Irene Trego from Atlanta, GA; son, A. Dale Thompson (Vicki) from Irving, Texas; Jeff Thompson (Candy) from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Karen Samson (Robert) from Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jacob Thompson, Allan Thompson, Shawn Thompson; and great grandchildren: Maycee Thompson, Zoey Thompson, and Bryson Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00pm at Schimunek Funeral Home 610 W MacPhail Road in Bel Air, MD 21014. Interment will take place at Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Bel Air, Maryland following the memorial service. A reception will follow interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020