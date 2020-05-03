Camden,DE - Evelyn Tomlinson, 87, passed away peacefully in her home, Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born June 28,1932 in West Virginia.Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for an auto repair store in her younger years, before her loved of animals took her to the Baltimore Zoo, to work as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed feeding her squirrels and keeping her birdfeeders stocked at her home. She liked to paint, do ceramics, read mystery novels, and going to the casinos.Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Tomlinson, who passed in 2019.She is survived by 2 sons, Tom Plaut & wife, Dotty, of Deerfield Beach, Fla. and David Plaut & wife. Kate, of Reisterstown, MD; and 6 grandchildren, Kristy, Katy, Matthew, Allison, Madeline, & Daniel Plaut.Due to the current situation of Covid-19 the family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.