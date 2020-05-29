Evelyn Ward Boyd of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on May 25, 2020 at the Harford Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 29 years to Charles D. Boyd. Born in Havre de Grace, MD to the late Nelson and Lena (Jack) Mitchell. She was predeceased in life by her high school sweetheart, John Roy Ward with whom she had four children. Evelyn was the devoted mother to Sandra Graybeal, Carole Hawkins (Richard), Nelson Ward (Dana) and Kristen Ward Andrews (Steven). She was the loving grandmother of Jennifer Hawkins Lloyd, Danielle Renee McCumber, Kelsie Marie Bowen, Jessica Diane Rogers, Erika Michelle Hawkins, Brooke Amanda Melchior, Christina Lynn Hawkins, Jonathan Wade Ward, Blake Jonathan Melchior, and Blaine Daniel Ward. She was the adoring great-grandmother of Jackson Wade Ward, Cameron Austin Rogers, Jr, Everleigh Mae Bowen, Ryder Allen Ward, Aubrey Alexis Rogers, Kathrine Ann McCumber, Theodore Wade Coleman, and Lincoln William Bowen. Mrs. Boyd was a member of the Havre de Grace Elks Lodge, VFW and was an active member at the Senior Center where she enjoyed her time playing cards. She was a devoted member of the Havre de Grace High School Class of 1960, where she helped on the reunion committee. Her continued love and support of her Alma Mater, she was an integral part of establishing the Havre de Grace High School Athletic Boosters. She continually gave back to her community that she so dearly loved. A service will be held private for the family and a public service will be held at a later date for friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers friends and family may contribute in her memory to the Havre de Grace Elks Lodge #1564, 940 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD
Messages of condolences and stories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Messages of condolences and stories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.