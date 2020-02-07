|
Evelyn Wartzman (nee Danoff), of Pikesville, MD, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her husbands Paul Wartzman and Bernard Turk, her step-son Mark Wartzman, her siblings Lillian Krasner, Eugene Danoff, Sidney Danoff, and Al Danoff, and her parents Sarah and Solomon Danoff. She is survived by her children Richard Wartzman (Randye Hoder), David Turk, and Leonard Turk (Frances Flint), and by her grandchildren Emma Wartzman, Nathaniel Wartzman, Sarah (Valente) Turk, and Nathan Turk (Tae Lee).
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . The family will be receiving at North Oaks 725 Mt. Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, following interment from 2 to 4:30 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020