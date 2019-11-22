|
|
Evelyn Wasserman Berman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving children, Ina (John) Marshall, Sandy (Myron) Kreitzer, and Jonathan (Karen) Berman, sister, Joan Glushakow, grandchildren, Scott Kreitzer, Evan (Keren) Kreitzer, Regan (Chris) LaTesta, Meredith Marshall, William Wade (Kristen) Marshall, Samantha Morrison, Caroline Berman and Claire Berman, great grandchildren, Haylie, Rylee and Callie LaTesta, Coby and Sam Kreitzer, Sydney Morrison and Anderson Marshall. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney M. Berman, and parents, Mary and Samuel Wasserman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 24, at 2 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 4 Woodchester Court (Greene Tree), Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019