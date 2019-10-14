Home

Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
Interment
Following Services
Loudon Park Cemetery
Ewald (Carl) Horst Notice
On October 11, 2019, Ewald "Carl" Horst, passed away. He was the loving husband of Patricia Horst (nee Clary); caring father to Scott C. Horst and his wife Lynn, Kurt R. Horst and his wife Jessica; cherished grandfather to Haley, Malia, and Ronan; the loving brother of the late Francis Schruefer; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Carl was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America

The family will receive friends and relatives at Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229 on Tuesday October 15th from 2-4pm & 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 16th at 11am also at Hubbard. Interment will immediately follow the service at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2019
