On February 12, 2020, Ezra Lev Seegull, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 19. Born in Baltimore, Ezra attended Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, and would go on to attend the business school at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. At Michigan, he participated in the Outdoors Adventure Club and rock climbing. Also he was involved in Hillel and took a leadership position in its outdoors group. Additionally, he was involved in marketing and consulting groups. His primary interests were politics, mock trial, rock climbing, and comedy, but he particularly enjoyed spending time with his family. Ezra had a wonderful sense of humor and always embraced the outdoors. He was insightful and quick-witted, and always loved puns and debating.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Diane Seegull, a sibling, Ronen Seegull, grandparents, Linda and Edwin Seegull, Viviane Cohen, and Albert Lichaa, his aunts and uncles, Dina, David, Eileen, and Ethan, and cousins, Brandon, Logan, Naomi, and Aliza.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 14, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 11226 Appaloosa Dr., Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Wednesday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020