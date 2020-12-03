1/1
F. Barbara Kresslein
1930 - 2020
Frances Barbara (Walsh) Kresslein, formerly of Ellicott City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born on October 6, 1930 , she was the eldest daughter of Robert L Walsh and Frances A (Billie) Walsh. She is predeceased by her husband John H. Kresslein and is survived by her brother William C. Walsh (LeeAnn), and her children John W. Kresslein (Cindy) of Ellicott City, Robert J. Kresslein (Mary K) of Middletown, MD, Mary P. Weiss (Mitch) of Knoxville, TN and Suellen M Hagerup (Lon) of Reston, VA and is survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren (with one on the way!). She is predeceased by her son Matthew J. Kresslein of Lebanon, OH and her brother Robert M Walsh.

Barbara attended The Catholic High School and College of Notre Dame. After raising her children, she began working with her husband at Walsh & Koehler Glass Co, Inc., in Mt. Rainer, MD., later serving as its President.

Barbara enjoyed cruising with her friend, Doris Flack, golf, gardening, reading, her bible study group, watching "Blue Bloods" , the Orioles and Ravens and enjoying an occasional glass of wine and dinner with her friends, Pat Beyer and Eileen Amerault at Shannon's.

The family will hold a memorial gathering when the pandemic recedes. A memorial donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation give.themmrf.org or American Lung Association https://action.lung.org/site/Donation in honor of John and Barbara Kresslein would be greatly appreciated. Barbara donated her remains to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
