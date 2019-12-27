Home

McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
William Watters U.M.C.
F. Dorothy Schriver

F. Dorothy Schriver
F. Dorothy Schriver, age 93, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on December 22, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Phillips) Regel and wife of the late John W. Schriver. She was a lifetime member of William Waters UMC and volunteered at Fallston Hospital for 15 plus years. She enjoyed cross stitching, reading and gardening. She loved her Toy Poodle BeBe who passed 2 years ago and truly loved all of her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Earl) E. Howell and Deborah (Randall) L. Bohlman; son, Philip (Audrey) Schriver; and sister, Elaine Strawbridge. She is survived by many family members including nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Kate Conklin and brother, Donald Regel.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Jarrettsville, MD on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 3-5 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at William Watters U.M.C. at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in William Watters U.M.C. Cemetery.

Contributions may be sent to William Watters UM Church, 1452 W. Jarrettsville Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
