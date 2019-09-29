|
On September 19, 2019, Faith Hall Hermann, beloved wife of William M. Hermann, Jr. for 43 years, passed away after a long battle with melanoma.
Dear daughter of Edgar Allen Hall and the late Ruth Hickman Hall of Pocomoke City. Devoted sister of Sharon (Douglas) Dryden of Pocomoke City, John (Polly) Hall of Suffolk, VA, and Brenda (Dan) Sarna of Schaumburg, IL. Cherished aunt of Cameron Dryden, Caitlin Dryden (Kenny), Marsha (Glenn) Chase, Jason Sarna (Heather), Jenny Herdina (Kyle), Jackie Dougherty (Brian), and Jackie Dropek (Ryan). She is survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.
Faith graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1967 and from Towson University in 1971. She was a teacher and administrator in the Baltimore County Public Schools for 31 years. She then taught at Goucher College and Towson University.
Her life was honored at a memorial service in Pocomoke City. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202 or the Towson University Foundation, 8000 York Road, Towson, MD 21252-0001.
To express condolences, online, please visit www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019