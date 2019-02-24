Resources More Obituaries for Faith Holland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Faith Holland

Faith Mackey Holland died peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday at her home in Middlebury, VT. She was 91.Born in Berea, OH, Faith graduated cum laude from Radcliffe College in 1949, and married Laurence Bedwell Holland in 1950. She and Laurence, a professor of American literature, lived in Princeton, NJ and Baltimore, MD, and spent many summers in Vermont at Middlebury College's Bread Loaf School of English. More recently, Faith was a resident of Roland Park Place in Baltimore and then of EastView retirement community in Middlebury.Faith served as a writer for the Princeton University development office, an officer of the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship Foundation, and then as director of public relations for the Baltimore Museum of Art until her retirement in 1991. A lifelong independent scholar, Faith edited a collection of essays on art critic John Ruskin and the catalog for a BMA exhibition of Baltimore Album Quilts, and contributed an essay on Baltimore's Garrett family to Maryland Historical Magazine in 1996. She served on the acquisition committee of the BMA's Print and Drawing Society and was a member of the Art Seminar Group.An appreciator of the both the classical and the contemporary, Faith pursued a wide range of adventurous interests despite a severe case of early-onset rheumatoid arthritis. An avid world traveler, Faith was particularly fond of Ireland and India, where she once led the evacuation of a tour group through a monsoon flood on the backs of elephants. She took care to pass on her love of fine art, music, theater, birding, and especially poetry to her children and grandchildren. We cherish her biting wit, her keen curiosity, and her remarkable stamina. We will miss trying to keep up with her.Faith was predeceased by her husband Laurence in 1980 and by her sister Mary Neumann in 2013. She is survived by her brother William K. Mackey of Hilton Head, SC; three children, Mary S. Holland of Bristol, VT, Eugene W. Holland of Columbus, OH, and Kate Holland Cubeta of Arlington, MA; and five grandchildren.The family suggests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Faith's memory to the Baltimore Museum of Art or the Radcliffe Institute of Advanced Study. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019