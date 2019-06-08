Faith Denise Debes Martin, 55, passed away Friday, May 24, 2018 at Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air, MD after heart issues from complications of Diabetes. Denise is survived by her mother, Faith (Hamilton) Debes of Fallston; her brother, James Hamilton Debes and his husband, Kenneth Vogt of Granite. She was preceded in death by her father, James Oliver Debes. Denise is also survived by uncles, Charles R. Hamilton of Fallston; Gerard Debes and his wife Carol of Houston; aunts, Sister Claire Debes of Baltimore and Natalie Mantegna and her husband, Hank of Sykesville; as well as numerous cousins in various areas of the US.Denise was born in Perry Hall, MD on November 9, 1963. She graduated from Fallston High School in 1981 and later received an AA Degree from Essex Community College. She worked for both the State of Maryland and the Federal Government and retired early due to her health issues. An avid reader, she also enjoyed gardening, photography, creative writing, needle arts, cooking and traveling, especially visiting Amish country around Lancaster, PA as well as several cruises. Denise's biggest passion, however, was her love of animals, especially birds and the cat family. She raised an African Grey Parrot, a Conure and a family of 7 cats over the years and was a firm believer of animal rights and their welfare. A celebration of life is being planned for June 29th at 1:00. Please e-mail [email protected] for details.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or . Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary