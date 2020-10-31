1/
Faith Spriggs
Spriggs, on Oct. 28, 2020, Faith M. of Westminster, beloved mother of Matthew Spriggs(Jill), Sharon Buck(Keith), grandmother of Suzanne Spriggs, Brandon Cole and Garrett Buck, sister of Mary Raphel and Lorraine Glossner Tomsik, aunt of Stephen Raphel(Tonya).

Friends may call Monday 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
