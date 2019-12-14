|
|
On December 11, 2019, Fay Karfgin Stephens, beloved wife of the late Jack Stephens; devoted daughter of the late Dr. Walter Karfgin and Bernice Karfgin.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 9 to 11 am, at which time a Funeral Service will begin. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends School of Baltimore, Development Office, 5114 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019