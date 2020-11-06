1/1
Faye Beadie Teague
Faye Beadie Teague, age 94, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 30, 2020 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, MD. Born in Galax, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alec and Lelia (Bowers) Ayers and wife of the late Ralph James Teague. Faye enjoyed bird watching and gardening.

Faye is survived by her; three daughters, Joan (David) T. Peplinski, Sherry (Danny L.) J. Ledman, Patty (Roy) L. Hayhurst; three grandchildren, Joshua J. Hayhurst (Ellishia Trossbach), Jason (Emily) A. Ray, and Shiela Peplinski; great-grandchild, Jackson Ray; sister, Wilma Rakes; and brother, Larry Ayers.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Teague was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Hodge, Thelma Hill; brother, Dallace Ayers, father, Alec Andrew Ayers, mother, Lelia Francis Ayers.

Visitation was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11 am-12 pm. Service followed at 12 pm.

Contributions may be made to Calvert Manor Nursing Home 1881 Telegraph Rd, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
