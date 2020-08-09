1/1
Faye Mager
Faye Johnson Mager of Annapolis and Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Faye was born in Baltimore to the late Dr. William Robert Johnson and Naomi Lucille (Allen) Johnson. She was married to the late Irving "Pete" Mager Jr. for 52 years and is survived by son W. Grant Mager; daughter-in-law Kendall Mager; grandchildren Robert Mager, Blake Mager, and Ava Mager; son Stuart Mager; daughter-in-law Lesli Mager; and grandchildren Aryel Mager, Aiyana Mager, and Liam Mager. Also surviving are step-daughter Tami Litvak; grandchild Amber O'Brien; great grandchild Sawyer O'Brien; grandchild Gerrit Lewis; great grandchild Nala Lewis; grandchildren Katie Lewis, Elizabeth Fine, and Rebecca Lewis; step-son Bryan Mager; and grandchild Tara Mager. A private burial will be held on September 6th in Elkridge, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

