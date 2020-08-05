1/1
Faye V. Sheppard
Faye V. Sheppard, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was 72.

Ms. Sheppard was born in Fountain Green, Maryland, to Stanley Sheppard and Josephine Johnson Sheppard. She was the loving mother of Michael Allen Sheppard and his wife Brenda, of Brookhaven, PA, grandmother of Mathew Allen Sheppard and Allison Faith Sheppard, and sister of David Lee Sheppard (Jocelyn),, Bonnie Hite (Al), Dinah Kelly, Nadine Maurice (Frank), Patricia Nesbitt and the late W. Ralph Sheppard, Stanley "Johnny"Sheppard, Gloria Sheppard and (Half-Sister) Shirley Kanapp. She was an Aunt to many Nieces and Nephews.

Ms. Sheppard was a caregiver throughout her life for many children and adults. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing cards, checkers, cooking and Family and Friend Outings. Her main love was taking care of her son and family.

A viewing will be held on August 8, 2020, from 12-2 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 2 PM. Pastor Ron Smith will officiate. Contributions may be made in her name to American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA, 30303-1032.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
