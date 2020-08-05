Faye V. Sheppard, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on July 31, 2020. She was 72.
Ms. Sheppard was born in Fountain Green, Maryland, to Stanley Sheppard and Josephine Johnson Sheppard. She was the loving mother of Michael Allen Sheppard and his wife Brenda, of Brookhaven, PA, grandmother of Mathew Allen Sheppard and Allison Faith Sheppard, and sister of David Lee Sheppard (Jocelyn),, Bonnie Hite (Al), Dinah Kelly, Nadine Maurice (Frank), Patricia Nesbitt and the late W. Ralph Sheppard, Stanley "Johnny"Sheppard, Gloria Sheppard and (Half-Sister) Shirley Kanapp. She was an Aunt to many Nieces and Nephews.
Ms. Sheppard was a caregiver throughout her life for many children and adults. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing cards, checkers, cooking and Family and Friend Outings. Her main love was taking care of her son and family.
A viewing will be held on August 8, 2020, from 12-2 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 2 PM. Pastor Ron Smith will officiate. Contributions may be made in her name to American Cancer Society
, 250 Williams Street NW, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA, 30303-1032.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
.