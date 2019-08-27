|
|
On August 24, 2019, Felix Joseph Guinto, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Shrewsbury PA. He was the beloved husband of the late Claudette F. Guinto (nee Dobbs); devoted father of Felix J. Guinto Jr., Darlene Reed and her husband Russell, Dorothy G. Fowler and her husband Ken; and cherished grandfather of Kyle D. Fowler. Felix was born to the late Felix and Frances Guinto, on April 17, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland; he was the oldest of eight children.
Relatives and friends may gather at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road Towson, Maryland 21204, MD on Thursday at 2-4PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ursula Catholic Church on Friday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019