Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
1942 - 2019
On August 24, 2019, Felix Joseph Guinto, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Shrewsbury PA. He was the beloved husband of the late Claudette F. Guinto (nee Dobbs); devoted father of Felix J. Guinto Jr., Darlene Reed and her husband Russell, Dorothy G. Fowler and her husband Ken; and cherished grandfather of Kyle D. Fowler. Felix was born to the late Felix and Frances Guinto, on April 17, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland; he was the oldest of eight children.

Relatives and friends may gather at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road Towson, Maryland 21204, MD on Thursday at 2-4PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ursula Catholic Church on Friday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
