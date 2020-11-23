Felix P. Kwiatkowski (Phil), 91, died peacefully on November 17, 2020.
Felix was predeceased by his sisters Irene Barry, Lillian Rozga, Frieda Schwab and Gertrude Shifflet. Felix is survived by Ellen, his wife of 64 years, his son Paul Kwiatkowski and daughter-in-law Claire, his daughters Marie Kwiatkowski, Sandra Kwiatkowski-Dattoli, Jane Kwiatkowski and Margaret Moors and son-in-law Jan Moors.
He is survived by 12 grandchildren; Sarah, Amanda, Emma, Danielle, Dan, Mitchell, Kyra, Dominique, Josephine, Petronella, Lukas and Christopher Felix and one great grandchild, Leonardo.
The family will receive friends at Connelly's Funeral Home of Essex at 300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221 on Tuesday November 24th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm.
In addition, a funeral mass will be held at St. Clare's Catholic Church at 714 Myrth Avenue, Essex, MD 21221 on Wednesday November 25th at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations sent to 2 different charities: Unbound. Www.Unbound.org
and Heifer International www.heifer.org
.