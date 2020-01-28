|
On January 26, 2020, Felton Alphonso Peacher, Jr., devoted father of Cynthia Long (Brian) and Brad Peacher (Tina); grandfather of Stephanie, Bradley, Jennifer, and the late Christopher; great grandfather of Eli, Lucas, and Violet; former husband of Nancy Peacher.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 10 am – 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020