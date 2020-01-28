Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Felton Alphonso Peacher Jr.


1938 - 2020
On January 26, 2020, Felton Alphonso Peacher, Jr., devoted father of Cynthia Long (Brian) and Brad Peacher (Tina); grandfather of Stephanie, Bradley, Jennifer, and the late Christopher; great grandfather of Eli, Lucas, and Violet; former husband of Nancy Peacher.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 10 am – 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
