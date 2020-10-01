Dr. Ferdinand Massari peacefully passed-away in Baltimore having never completely recuperated from the effects of covid-19 infection. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Armanda Luisa (née Gründel) and his siblings, Aida, Herbert, Carlos, Irving, and Elaine. He is survived by his children, Guillermo Fernando Santiago (Bill) and his wife Patricia (née Paska), Luisa Fernanda Maria and her companion Paul, Ferdinand Edward and his life partner Diane Lapins, Alexander Oliver, Julia Lynne and her husband Craig. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, Paul, Gregory, Caroline, Cassandra, Adolfo, Augustus, Atticus, Andrew and Alyssa as well as one great-granddaughter, Emmary.



Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, he grew up in a different place and time, riding his horse bareback over dirt roads from the family coffee plantation to his father's pharmacy in the small village of Las Marias. There he saw his father prescribe and compound medications as well as suture cuts and set broken bones in a town with no formal medical care. This sparked his passion to study medicine. He majored in Biology at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) where he dabbled in politics by starting a radio station talk show as well as by founding the UPR chapter of the Puerto Rico Independence Party (PIP) along with his friend and fellow Corsican-Puerto Rican, Juan Mari-Bras. Since Puerto Rico had no medical school at the time, he traveled to Spain to study at the storied University of Santiago de Compostela. While there he married fellow student Armanda Luisa at a ceremony at the medieval cathedral. During his years in Franco's fascist Spain, he grew to appreciate the liberties he took for granted in Puerto Rico as a US territory. He returned to Puerto Rico to complete his internship and started a general practice in the San Juan area. During the Korean conflict, he tried to join the Army to serve as a physician but was turned down by an Intelligence Officer for his prior political affiliation, so soon after Puerto Rican nationalists had shot 5 members of Congress in the Capitol Building.



He moved his family to Baltimore in 1963 to undertake a residency in Psychiatry at the now defunct Seton Institute. Typical of physicians of his generation, he worked 60-80-hour weeks practicing psychiatry at Spring Grove Hospital, rising to the rank of Director of the Alcoholic Unit as well as attending a private practice and numerous clinics throughout the Baltimore metro area. He loved discussing difficult cases with his network of psychiatrist friends, including his brother in law, Rafael Collazo-Camuñas whose Silver Spring home was often the scene of cocktail parties mixing martinis with discussions of the complexities of diagnosing and treating psychiatric and neurologic disorders. Those discussions helped inspire two of Ferdinand's children to pursue medical careers. At age 65 he retired from Spring Grove to work only 40 hours a week in various locations including the Baltimore City Police Department where he provided psychiatric evaluation for individuals brought in by the police with suspected illnesses. He retired from medicine at age 82 to care full-time for his ailing wife.



He was a passionate numismatist, philatelist, gardener and enjoyed time with his family and friends recounting stories of his beloved Puerto Rico as well his wonderful time in Spain. A "no-nonsense" dad, he saw service to others as a requirement for a complete and meaningful life. Many of his most severely affected patients paid little or nothing for his help and he answered their phone calls at all hours of the night. His love of his wife was unquestioned, and he dropped everything to care for her in her last years. He never passed up a chance to eat blue crabs and beer and enjoyed all aspects of his beloved Maryland, home for 57 years. During his most recent trip to San Juan, just prior to his 90th birthday, he enjoyed the hospitality of his loving nephews, Jorge and Jose Carlos Miranda-Massari as well as one last visit to the family pharmacy, now the Farmacia Las Monjas, in Hato Rey.



We'll miss his infectious laugh, his gregarious back slapping and his invaluable insights into the human condition. But by serving others, we can keep his spirit alive.



