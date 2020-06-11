Fern Sydney Swerdlin
Fern Sydney Swerdlin (nee Musk), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her beloved children, Sarita (Daniel) Sragow, Sharan (Dr. Mel) Kushner, Dr. Sheldon (Chelie) Sydney, and Susan (Dr. Ira) Copeland; step-children, Larry (Chris) Swerdlin, Marcy (Michael) Levin-Epstein, and Mark (Sybil) Swerdlin; grandchildren, Murray (Linda) Sragow, Allen (Shoshana) Sragow, Howard (Holly) Sragow, Jill Kushner, Jenny (Adam) Schloss, Deborah (Florine) Sydney-Jacob, David Sydney, Dr. Aviva (Yossi) Eliyahu, Michal (Ben) Atland, Dr. Guy Sydney, Meital Harel, Noa (Oscar) Harel-Voll, Dr. Joshua (Jessica) Copeland, Allison (Carl) Shapiro, Ethan Copeland, Madison Levin-Epstein, Adam Levin-Epstein, Zachary (Kelsey) Levin-Epstein, Alexander Levin-Epstein, Brett Swerdlin , Emma Swerdlin, Andrew Swerdlin, Geoffry (Samantha) Swerdlin, and Mathew (Zoey) Swerdlin; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her cherished husbands, Dr. Elmer Sydney and Robert Swerdlin; parents, Bertha and Albert Musk; and sisters, Laura Gaybis, Zelda Kaufman, and Gertrude Miller.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or National Gaucher Foundation, 5410 Edson Lane #220, Rockville, MD 20852.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
