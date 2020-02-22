Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000

Ferruccio "Frank" Locco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferruccio "Frank" Locco Notice
On February 20, 2020 Ferruccio "Frank" Locco beloved husband of Dorothea Locco; loving father of Anita Locco (Kathy), Nicolina Rafferty (Tom), Pamela Maskell, Paul Locco (Annie), Aimee Kocent (Keith), and James Stubel (Caroline). Dear son of Luigina and the late Nicola Locco. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 brothers, family and friends.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 10 AM, at Our Lady of Pompei Church. Further services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferruccio's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -