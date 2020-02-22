|
|
On February 20, 2020 Ferruccio "Frank" Locco beloved husband of Dorothea Locco; loving father of Anita Locco (Kathy), Nicolina Rafferty (Tom), Pamela Maskell, Paul Locco (Annie), Aimee Kocent (Keith), and James Stubel (Caroline). Dear son of Luigina and the late Nicola Locco. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 3 brothers, family and friends.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 10 AM, at Our Lady of Pompei Church. Further services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020