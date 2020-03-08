|
|
On March 6, 2020 Filippo Amodeo beloved husband of the late Filippa Pia Amodeo; devoted father of Bart Amodeo (Bonnie McGee) and Anthony Amodeo (Maria C.); loving grandfather of Jessica Pia Puleo (Alex), Filippo J. Amodeo, Anthony N. Amodeo and Francesca Amodeo Gold.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Fullerton on Wednesday at 10 AM. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mr. Amodeo's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020