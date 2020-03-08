Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Fullerton, MD
View Map

Filippo Amodeo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Filippo Amodeo Notice
On March 6, 2020 Filippo Amodeo beloved husband of the late Filippa Pia Amodeo; devoted father of Bart Amodeo (Bonnie McGee) and Anthony Amodeo (Maria C.); loving grandfather of Jessica Pia Puleo (Alex), Filippo J. Amodeo, Anthony N. Amodeo and Francesca Amodeo Gold.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Fullerton on Wednesday at 10 AM. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mr. Amodeo's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Filippo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -