Howell Funeral Home Inc
4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21207
410-664-6800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home Inc
4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wake
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Concord Baptist Church
5204 Liberty Heights Ave
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church
5204 Liberty Heights Ave.
Flora B. Johnson
On August 1, 2019 Flora B Johnson, wife of the late William Johnson. She is also survived by her daughter Darylnn Johnson, son William Johnson, surviving brother Edward Butler, granddaughter Marjani Zimrin (Evan Zimrin).

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Howell Funeral Home, 4600 Liberty Heights from 1:00 PM -5:00 PM. The wake will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:30AM with funeral services to follow 11:00 AM, Concord Baptist Church, 5204 Liberty Heights Ave., Interment: Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
