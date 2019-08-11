|
On August 1, 2019 Flora B Johnson, wife of the late William Johnson. She is also survived by her daughter Darylnn Johnson, son William Johnson, surviving brother Edward Butler, granddaughter Marjani Zimrin (Evan Zimrin).
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Howell Funeral Home, 4600 Liberty Heights from 1:00 PM -5:00 PM. The wake will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:30AM with funeral services to follow 11:00 AM, Concord Baptist Church, 5204 Liberty Heights Ave., Interment: Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019