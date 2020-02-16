Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
Flora Hall Notice
On Friday, February 14, 2020, Flora, 'Nanny', Jean Hall of Jessup, MD. Beloved mother of Stephen Hall and wife Nancy, Cindy Nickol, and Billie Jean Hall. Loving grandmother of Melissa, Christine and husband Phillip, Josh and wife Michelle, Heather and fiancée Patrick. Devoted great-grandmother of Hannah, Paige, Emma, Zach, Riley, and Elizabeth. Flora is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Flora's name to the ASPCA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
