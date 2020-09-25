Flora Jordan

Flora Ann Jordan, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away at home on September 23, 2020. She was 83.
Mrs. Jordan was born in West Pittston, PA, to Albert Anthony Forlenza and Carmela Serino Forlenza. She was the devoted wife of 59 years to John Joseph Jordan, loving mother of Michael Jordan and his wife Lee of Drexel Hill, PA, and John Jordan and his wife Laura of Reisterstown, MD. She was the adored grandmother of Lauren, Katie, Sarah, Madison and Brianna Jordan, and sister of Albert A. Forlenza, Jr. and his wife Kathy.
Mrs. Jordan graduated from St. John's High School in Pittston, PA. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the Havre de Grace Art's Commission, and was Past President of the Auxiliary of the National Dental Society. Mrs. Jordan volunteered for Grace Place. She was an avid reader, and always took care of her family. She enjoyed boating and skiing and was an amazing cook.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 615 Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will be held at Mt. Erin Cemetery. Msgr. John Jordan will officiate. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream may be joined on Facebook @Zellmanfuneralhome, or www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, or Grace Place, P.O. Box 371, Havre de Grace, MD, 21078.