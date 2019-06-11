Flora Kay (Yoder) Martin, 72, died peacefully on June 7, 2019 at her home in Towson, MD. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Victor R. Martin, her daughter and son-in-law Danielle and Kenneth Floyd and grandson Christian Floyd.Mrs. Martin was born on December 8, 1946 in West Liberty, Ohio. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Mennonite University and earned a Master of Music Degree from the Manhattan School of Music. She was an avid singer in the community and performed with Baltimore Opera for 14 years. A firm believer in music education, she taught at Prince George's Community College for over 25 years and maintained a private home studio. She enjoyed crafting, quilting and sewing and was devoted to her family.A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday June 13th, 11:00 am at Central Presbyterian Church, York Road, Towson, MD. Donations in her honor can be made to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center's Sandra and Malcom Berman Cancer Institute: https://www.gbmc.org/donate or The Gideon's International: https://www.gideons.org/donate Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary