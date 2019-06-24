Home

Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
(410) 889-3735
Flora Rodney
On June 21,2019 FLORA ANN RODNEY ( nee) Dano; devoted mother of Mark Rodney, Kurt Rodney and his wife Elizabeth, Elena DiPietro and her husband Michael ,and Bill Rodney and his wife Kristin ; cherished grandmother of 8;dear sister of John ,Gerome and Paul Dano, Olga Smith and the late Thelma Mesko.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home, Inc., 3631 Falls Rd, 21211, on Wednesday , June 26,2019 from 3-5 & 7-9, with a Wake service at 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1008 W 37th St Baltimore, MD 21211., on Thursday, June 27,2019 at 10:00am. Interment, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.burgee-henss-seitz
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 24, 2019
