Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
226 Washburn Avenue
Baltimore, MD
On April 26, 2019, Florence Ruth (nee Schaffner) Backus, beloved wife of the late Charles G. Backus, Jr.; dear mother of Michael Xavier Harant Sr, Timothy Bruce Harant, Matthew Darien Backus and Cynthia Marie Backus; loving grandmother of Gabriel Harant, Michael Harant Jr., Halley Minter and husband Robert Jr.; devoted great-grandmother of Kayla Harant, Danica Minter, Kiley Harant, Jordan Minter, Camden Harant, Gavin Harant and Maddalyn Minter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 226 Washburn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
