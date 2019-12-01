|
Florence Davis Clifford (Terry), 94, passed away on Nov 24, 2019, in Columbia, MD. Born in Oklahoma City to Hale Virginius Davis and Berta Hawkins Davis, she grew up in Oklahoma and Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 54 years, Lawrence E. Clifford; and both of her siblings, Hale V. Davis Jr. and Berta Davis Miller. She is survived by two sons, Larry Jr. and Ron; two grandchildren, Matt Clifford and Sara Clifford Miller; and one great-grandson, Logan Lawrence Miller.
She graduated from Manitou Springs High School in 1942 and Denver University (BA in Fine Arts) in 1947, then attended Mills College in San Francisco for her Master's. Terry was a gifted artist who worked as a commercial artist, interior decorator, and Adjunct Professor of Art for the University of Maryland. She won several awards for her paintings and for her success as a decorator. As a military wife and mother, she relocated with her family to numerous locations around the world including two periods as a single mom when her husband was overseas (Alaska and later Vietnam). Upon her husband's retirement from active duty in 1977 they settled in Columbia, Maryland. She was active in her church, in her children's lives, her husband's career, and her dear Christian women's organization, P.E.O. She will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held at Columbia Presbyterian Church on December 7, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in memory of Terry to P.E.O., Project PCE, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, 50312.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019