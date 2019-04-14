Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Borth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence E. Borth

Notice Condolences Flowers

Florence E. Borth Notice
On April 12, 2019, Florence Etta Borth (nee Volkman) passed away; Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Borth; Loving mother of Paul W. Borth (Sandy), Stephen M. Borth (Sian), and John M. Borth (Karyn); Cherished grandmother of Sarah Strot, Katherine Fischer, Kelly and Ryan Borth, Michael and Jonathan Borth, and great-grandmother of Izabelle, Jackson, and Cooper Fischer, and Mason Strot. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Emilie L. Volkman.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Tuesday, April 16, from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 10:00am, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2001 Old Frederick Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Violetville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church. www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now