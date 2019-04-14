|
On April 12, 2019, Florence Etta Borth (nee Volkman) passed away; Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Borth; Loving mother of Paul W. Borth (Sandy), Stephen M. Borth (Sian), and John M. Borth (Karyn); Cherished grandmother of Sarah Strot, Katherine Fischer, Kelly and Ryan Borth, Michael and Jonathan Borth, and great-grandmother of Izabelle, Jackson, and Cooper Fischer, and Mason Strot. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Emilie L. Volkman.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Tuesday, April 16, from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 10:00am, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2001 Old Frederick Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Violetville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church. www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019