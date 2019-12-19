|
|
Florence G. Henderson, 88, of Baltimore City and Columbia, MD, passed away on Tuesday, 3 December 2019. She was born in Baltimore City on 27 August 1931 to Leslie Winslow Gundy, Sr. and Carlene Thompson Gundy (née Dunkins). She was a graduate of Douglass High School and Morgan State College, and received a Masters in Social Work from Howard University in Washington, DC. She was a long-time member of Dickey Memorial Presbyterian Church and joined Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church as well when she moved to Columbia. She retired from the Department of Social Work in Baltimore City.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Storrs Henderson, Sr., her son, Alvin Storrs Henderson Jr., and her grandson, Owen Robert Sinex.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (husband Bob) Sinex of Columbia, MD and Deborah Henderson of Kirkland, WA, grandson Phillip (wife Deanna) Sinex of Seven Fields, PA, and sister-in-law Sylvia Waters Gundy of Catonsville, MD as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 4 January 2020 at 11 am at Dickey Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5112 Wetheredsville Road, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207.
Memorial donations can be made to Associated Black Charities via their website ABC-MD.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019