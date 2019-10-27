|
Florence Garth Lamble died peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Pickersgill Retirement Community. She was born 3/1/1925 in Charlottesville, VA to Florence (nee Brown) and J. Woods Garth. She and her sister, Elizabeth (Franke), later moved to Baltimore, MD with their mother and stepfather, Charles E. Smith, during the war years. Her husband of 51 years, William Lamble, died in 2007.
Florence worked many years in the women's retail clothing business. She started her early career as the buyer for The Clothes Line in Towson and then at various Washington, D.C. stores until she opened her own shop, The Dress Circle, in Stevenson Village. Flo had many friends and was well known for her wit and sense of humor.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Franke, and loving nieces and nephew.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Mary's Cemetery on Homeland Avenue, Baltimore, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Florence's name to: Pickersgill Benevolent Fund, 615 Chestnut Avenue, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019